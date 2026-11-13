To Sir, With Love gets a musical adaptation after 60 years; Matt Henry to play the iconic teacher

The story of To Sir, With Love is returning to the stage in a new musical adaptation, with Olivier Award winner Matt Henry taking on the lead role. The production will begin its UK tour in April 2027, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre before travelling to other cities, including Hull, Manchester and London.

Henry will play Mr Braithwaite, the teacher at the centre of the story. The announcement comes ahead of the 60th anniversary of the original 1967 film, which starred Sidney Poitier and became known for its portrayal of a teacher trying to connect with a group of challenging students.

The new musical is being presented by producer Kris Lythgoe, alongside Sam Quested and Darren Bell for QUBE Theatricals. It follows two sold-out concert performances at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre in November 2025, which featured Lulu and Wayne Brady.

Matt Henry leads the cast of To Sir, With Love musical

Alongside Henry, the production has announced several other members of its cast. Olivier-nominated actress Amy Di Bartolomeo will play Ms Blanchard, while Lucy Benjamin, known for her role in EastEnders, has been cast as Ms Dale-Evans.

Ben Richards will portray Mr Florian, while Georgia May Foote, who has appeared in Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing, will play Pamela Dare.

The musical will open at Leeds Grand Theatre on April 15, 2027. Its official opening night gala is scheduled for April 21 and will support the Ben Kinsella Trust.

After its Leeds run, the production will move to Hull's New Theatre from May 5 to 8. It will then arrive at Manchester Palace Theatre from May 11 to 15, followed by London's New Wimbledon Theatre, where performances are scheduled from May 18 to 22.

What is the story of To Sir, With Love musical?

The musical is based on E.R. Braithwaite's memoir, which inspired the 1967 film of the same name. The story follows Rick Braithwaite, a Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot who takes up a teaching position and faces the challenge of connecting with a group of young students.

Rather than treating them simply as difficult teenagers, Braithwaite attempts to understand their circumstances and prepare them for the responsibilities of adult life. His approach to teaching goes beyond academic lessons, as he encourages his students to develop respect, confidence and a sense of responsibility.

The musical will feature the popular title song, made famous by Lulu and written by Don Black and Mark London. It will also include original music and lyrics by John Farrar, known for his work on Grease and Xanadu, and Kara DioGuardi, who has been associated with American Idol. The book has been written by Kris Lythgoe.

The production will be directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Sheldon Epps, with choreography by Kieran Donovan.

To Sir, With Love returns to the stage after 2025 concerts

The upcoming tour follows the two sold-out concert performances held at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre in November 2025. With the new production, the creative team is taking the story beyond the concert format and bringing it to audiences as a fully staged musical.

The 2027 tour also arrives at a significant moment for the franchise, as the original film approaches its 60th anniversary. The new adaptation aims to introduce the story to another generation while retaining its central focus on the relationship between a teacher and his students.

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