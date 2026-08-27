Tim Curry, The Rocky Horror Picture Show actor, dies at 80; Luke Evans and other celebs pay tribute

Tim Curry, the legendary English actor best known for playing Dr Frank N Furter in the horror musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died at the age of 80. The news of his demise has left fans and industry members in mourning.

Tim Curry passes away

According to Variety, Curry died late Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The exact cause of his death is not known yet. However, the actor had several health issues after suffering a severe stroke in 2012. Following the news, tributes poured in on social media as several actors remembered his work and legacy.

Luke Evans and other celebs pay tribute to Tim Curry

Actor Luke Evans and other celebrities also paid their respects to Curry on social media. Sharing a carousel of posts dedicated to the late actor, Evans wrote, "RIP Tim Curry And thank you x"

Evans also revealed that he had written a letter to Curry three weeks ago. He wrote, "I want to share it with you, he was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and so many more people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us. There will only be one Tim Curry. All the rest of us will just have to do our best to emulate some of the magic of that role that I’ve just spent 7 months playing (sic)."

The note further said, "I want to say thank you. For your fearless performance, for creating something so enduring, and for inspiring generations of actors to be a little braver than they thought they could be (sic)."

Actress Carol Burnett, who worked with Curry in Annie, where she played his sister, Miss Hannigan, also remembered him. She shared a scene from the film on Instagram and wrote, "We had such a wonderful time working together on 'Annie.' Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him (sic)."

Tim Curry's acting career

For the unversed, Tim Curry was born on April 19, 1946, in Grappenhall, Cheshire, England. He studied Drama and English at Birmingham University, where he graduated with Combined Honours. He began his acting career in 1968 with the London West End production of the musical Hair.

He later worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Glasgow Citizens Repertory Company and Royal Court Theatre. It was at the Royal Court Theatre that he landed the iconic role of Dr Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show.

Curry went on to have a successful career on both the London and New York stages. He appeared in several acclaimed productions, including Travesties, Amadeus, The Pirates of Penzance, The Rivals, Love for Love, Dalliance, The Threepenny Opera, The Art of Success and My Favorite Year. He also starred in the US tour of Me and My Girl.

In his career, Curry has received two Tony Award nominations for best actor and won the Royal Variety Club Award as Stage Actor of the Year. His famous movies include Congo, Muppet Treasure Island, Clue and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

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