Thor Love And Thunder to kill off another OG Avenger? Heartbreaking fan theories flood internet after trailer

The recently released Thor: Love And Thunder trailer has got the internet buzzing with various theories about the fate of the beloved OG Avenger Thor, The God of Thunder. The upcoming MCU movie will introduce Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher and it is speculated that he will take villainy to the next level in the Thor sequel.

Meanwhile, fan theories regarding Thor: Love And Thunder are already suggesting that the movie will kill the title character, played by Chris Hemsworth. After Iron Man and Black Widow, Thor could be the next OG Avenger to be killed off in the MCU. When Iron Man and Black Widow were killed in Avengers: Endgame, it created ripples in the MCU fandom. If Thor is dead by the end of the movie, it will certainly be another heartbreaking moment for the fans. Thor's ill fate is also hinted at in the trailer, as per fans.

As per Screenrant, the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer opens with Korg (Taika Waititi) telling the story of Thor, particularly focusing on the Asgardian's mission on Earth and weight-loss journey after Avengers: Endgame. Noticeably, however, the Kronan talks about Thor in the past tense, hinting that by the time he recalls his adventures, he is no longer around.

Even if Thor is not literally dead in the upcoming movie, one of the other possibilities could be that he loses his powers for the sake of ending Gorr. This will effectively sideline him in the MCU for the time being and allow Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to inhabit the Mighty Thor persona.

Following the fall of Asgard and the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor attempts to find inner peace, but is hindered by the threat of Gorr extinguishing the gods. Thor enlists the help of Korg, Valkyrie and Foster in his mission and teams up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes the fan-favorite Rocket Raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper, in addition to Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillan reprising their roles.