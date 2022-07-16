Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's film to cross Rs 100 crore mark soon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEHERCABOVEALL Thor Love And Thunder

Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: After a massive opening, Chris Hemsworth-starrer is enjoying a dream run at the ticket window. The Marvel movie got its biggest release in India on July 7. Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s directorial starring Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Reportedly, Thor is expected to earn Rs 100 crore by the end of the weekend.

Thor: Love And Thunder marked the fifth-biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. In 8 days, the film collected Rs 81 crore. However, Taika Waititi’s directorial saw a slight drop on Tuesday as it collected 4-4.25 crore nett range. Despite this, the film is supposed to enter the Rs 100 crore club this weekend.

According to Box Office India, "The film remains on course to easily cross the 100 crore nett mark. Lack of competition will ensure business is healthy on Saturday and Sunday again."

About Thor: Love And Thunder

The fourth installment in the Thor franchise has been directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, who catapulted Thor to immense popularity among the fans after the 2017 release Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love And Thunder marks Christian Bale's MCU debut. Marvel Studios' film was released in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The most exciting addition to the cast, however, is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In the movie's trailer, it has been hinted that Thor has gone into retirement of sorts while Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor takes the reigns over at Asgard with Valkyrie (Tessa Thomson).