The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg are officially married | See pics

New Delhi:

Paul Wesley, best known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, has married his long-time partner, Natalie Kuckenburg. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended only by an officiant and their pet dog, Greg.

Kuckenburg wore a white silk spaghetti-strap gown by designer Galia Lahav, while Wesley chose a blue suit paired with a black tie. Actress Nina Dobrev, who starred alongside Wesley in The Vampire Diaries, congratulated the newlyweds in the comments section.

Only the couple's dog attended the wedding

Kuckenburg announced the news on Instagram and shared several photos from the ceremony. In the caption, she wrote, 'Mr and Mrs and the best boy Greg,' referring to the couple's beloved dog, who was part of the celebration.

The wedding was an intimate affair, with only the officiant and Greg in attendance. Despite keeping the guest list small, the couple opted for a classic wedding look.

The wedding pictures are here!

Natalie Kuckenburg shared wedding pictures, along with the caption 'Mr and Mrs and the Best Boy Greg.'

Paul's The Vampire Diaries co-star, Nina Dobrev, commented, 'Congratulations,' under Natalie's post.

The couple were engaged in 2025

Wesley and Kuckenburg got engaged in 2025, with Kuckenburg announcing the news on Instagram. This marks Wesley's third marriage. He was previously married to actor Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013 and jewellery executive Ines de Ramon from 2019 to 2022.

The couple have been together for four years and chose to celebrate their wedding in a simple, private ceremony with their closest companion, Greg, who earned the title of 'best boy' on their special day.

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