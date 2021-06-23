The Suicide Squad Trailer: James Gunn’s DCEU film promises action-packed adventure

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still of Margot Robbie from The Suicide Squad trailer

The new trailer of the upcoming DCEU film The Suicide Squad is out. Directed by James Gunn, the new trailer screams of interesting characters, off the edge storyline and a bombastic plot with guns and gore. What promises to be an action-packed adventure, this superhero film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. In addition, it also has classic Gunn humour that we have seen in his previous Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy.



The trailer begins with a view from Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment. Soon we are introduced to an assembly of a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favourite psycho, Harley Quinn. They are armed heavily and are dropped (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them. Watch the trailer here:

The Suicide Squad features Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, John Cena as Peacemaker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard Dick Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.