The Secrets of Dumbledore: First look of Mads Mikkelsen revealed as he replaces Johnny Depp | Video

The third installment of the "Fantastic Beast" franchise titled "The Secrets of Dumbledore" will be unveiling its trailer on the coming Monday. Before that, the makers took Potterheads down the memory lane and shared a teaser video. The video has clippings from old Harry Potter films, plays and broadway shows. It has also footage of movies from the Fantastic Beast franchise along with some new clips of the upcoming film. This is the first time that fans have a glimpse of actor Mads Mikkelsen in the film. He will be replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald.

"Whether it’s on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it’s all part of one Wizarding World. Continue the adventure with the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Monday. #SecretsOfDumbledore," reads the tagline of the video shared by Warners Bros.

The prequel series, set decades before the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione, centers on magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who becomes a confidant of a young Albus Dumbledore, portrayed by Jude Law, amid the rise of the Hitler-esque Grindelwald.

"Fantastic Beasts 3" made headlines last November when Hollywood star Johnny Depp exited the series, in which he portrayed the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, after Warner Bros. asked him to resign. Depp's exit came following the news he lost his libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that published an article in 2018 alleging he was a "wife beater".

The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams.

Author J.K. Rowling wrote the scripts for the first two entries in the franchise: 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald".

Steve Kloves, who worked on many of the original "Harry Potter" films, is co-writing the script for the third "Fantastic Beasts" film with Rowling.