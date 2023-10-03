The Queen's Gambit star Anna Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae tie the knot for second time in Venice

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anna Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

The Queen's Gambit actress Anna Taylor-Joy and musician Malcolm McRae got married for the second time in Italy. The couple had a star-studded wedding in Venice and the actress looked gorgeous in the dreamy taupe dress. Anna and Malcolm's wedding took place at the historic Palazzo Pisani Morretta, a 15th-century palace, on the Grand Canal. Her dress for the wedding comprised a princess shape in a beige shade with embroidery and embellishments- including images of birds and flowers across the bodice, while she wore a bright white veil.

The star-studded wedding included a number of celebrities on the guest list, which were Nicholas Hoult, supermodel Cara Delevigne, Julia Garner and Miles Teller. Before her wedding activities began, the blonde beauty was seen on the balcony and she sported a white silk robe and sipped coffee. Anna Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae first met at the premiere of The Queen's Gambit in March 2021. Following the meet they began dating the same year and tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in July 2022. The actress had a private wedding in the US as she was still in the process of filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, for which she had to fly to Australia.

Anna Taylor-Joy found success through the horror film The Witch. She later starred in the horror film Split, its sequel Glass and the black comedy Thoroughbreds. She won the Trophee Chopard at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Whereas Malcolm McRae was recognised for his short film Brotherly. and has also starred in the musical 13. He basically plays guitar and piano. He sings pop, folk, rockabilly, rock and musical theatre.

