The Odyssey X Review is here and fans can't stop praising Christopher Nolan's film

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally been released worldwide, and the internet can't stop talking about it. Starring Tom Holland, Matt Damon and an ensemble cast, the film has opened to rave reviews, with many critics rating the film with an almost full score. If you haven't watched the film yet, or are planning to go, we bring to you everything that the internet is saying about the film.

The Odyssey X Review

Tom Cruise, who is gearing up for the release of Digger, recently reviewed The Odyssey and mentioned that he plans to watch it again. In similar lines, cinephiles have also started pouring their take of the film on X (formerly Twitter). "I'm seeing The Odyssey in 2 hours. It feels exactly like being about to open your Christmas presents when you're a kid. I'm so excited, but I don't want the anticipation to end", wrote a user on the internet while writing about the film.

Another wrote, "#Odyssey This is one of the best theatrical experiences I've ever had. The visuals, storytelling, and direction are outstanding. I really liked Matt and Tom's performances. The music dominates the film and elevates every scene.The last 20 minutes are absolutely phenomenal."

"Watching the odyssey felt like cinephile Christmas, genuinely now that I've slept on it, I still can barely comprehend how amazing it was", quipped a third user.

Here are some other posts:

The Odyssey could cross Rs 200 crore in India

Early box office trends suggest The Odyssey could be headed for a stellar run in India. Speaking exclusively to India TV, trade expert Akkshay Rathie said the Christopher Nolan directorial is expected to open with at least Rs 20 crore on its first day, which would make it the filmmaker's biggest opener in the country.

"Well, Odyssey is poised to become Christopher Nolan's biggest opener in India with a minimum of Rs 20 crore on day one. That's almost looking guaranteed. And from there, with the weekend and the kind of demand there, especially for IMAX tickets and for the premium large formats, I wouldn't be surprised if the weekend itself gets Rs 75 crore and above," he said.

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, features Tom Holland alongside an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Mia Goth. The film was released on July 17.

Also read: The Odyssey may open at Rs 20 crore in India; why Avengers-like numbers may be tough | Exclusive