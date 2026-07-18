The Odyssey worldwide box office Day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic opens strong across global markets

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has kicked off its theatrical run on a strong note across the globe. The mythological epic, led by Matt Damon, earned an estimated Rs 334 crore worldwide on its opening day, according to early box office tracking. While Universal Pictures is yet to announce the official global Day 1 figures, the early numbers indicate that the film is comfortably on course for a blockbuster opening weekend.

North America leads the worldwide haul

The biggest contribution came from the domestic market, with the United States and Canada generating US$17.6 million (around Rs 151 crore) on the opening day. The film has enjoyed strong occupancy across premium large-format screens, continuing Christopher Nolan's reputation as one of the biggest draws for IMAX audiences.

India delivers a solid opening

India also emerged as one of the film's strongest overseas markets. The Odyssey collected Rs 17.40 crore net on its opening day, taking its India gross to Rs 20.76 crore. The film recorded these numbers across 8,413 screenings, making it one of Nolan's biggest openings in the country.

Australia sets a new record

Australia witnessed one of the film's most impressive starts. The Odyssey earned AU$2.35 million (around Rs 13 crore) on its opening day, setting a new record for the biggest opening day for an original Universal Pictures film in the country. The Melbourne IMAX alone contributed AU$1.8 million in ticket sales.

France turns out in huge numbers

Although French box office figures are currently being reported in admissions rather than revenue, the response has been equally remarkable. The film sold 232,972 tickets on its first day across 758 cinemas, outperforming the opening-day admissions of Oppenheimer in the country and becoming one of the strongest launches of the year.

The United Kingdom records massive advance sales

In the United Kingdom, anticipation was evident even before release. London's BFI IMAX sold 28,000 tickets within the first 24 hours of advance bookings, generating approximately £750,000 (Rs 9.75 crore) in pre-sales and setting a new record for the iconic cinema.

A blockbuster weekend looks likely

With an estimated Rs 334 crore already in the bag worldwide on Day 1 and strong word of mouth in several territories, The Odyssey appears to be heading towards a huge opening weekend. Industry tracking currently suggests the film could comfortably cross the US$200 million mark globally over its debut weekend, making it one of Christopher Nolan's strongest theatrical launches to date.

Also Read: The Odyssey Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's epic is a visually staggering journey that never loses sight of its emotional core