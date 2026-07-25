The Odyssey crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India in 7 days; checkout the worldwide box office collection

New Delhi:

The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's second film after Oppenheimer to achieve the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India. The Odyssey has also become the biggest opener for Nolan in India, beating the opening collection figures of Dunkirk, Tenet, Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned Rs 6.15 crore net on its seventh day across 11,111 shows, taking the film's India net collection to Rs 90.30 crore and its India gross collection to Rs 107.72 crore. This was a fall of 5 per cent compared to the previous day's earnings of Rs 6.50 crore. This has been The Odyssey's lowest single-day collection so far.

Day-wise India box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the day-wise India net collections are: Rs 17.40 crore on the first day (Friday), Rs 22 crore on the second day (Saturday), Rs 21.90 crore on the third day (Sunday), Rs 8 crore on the fourth day (Monday), Rs 8.35 crore on the fifth day (Tuesday), and Rs 6.50 crore on the sixth day (Wednesday). While on seventh day, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore, yesterday, on day 8th (Friday), the film earned Rs 6.85 crore, taking the India total to Rs 115.92 in gross collection.

Global box office performance

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $322 million worldwide, with North America contributing $181 million. According to Deadline, The Odyssey continues to perform well in North America. The film grossed $18.05 million (around Rs 157 crore) on Wednesday, a 16 per cent decrease from Tuesday's $21.4 million (around Rs 186 crore).

That Wednesday figure marks the second-highest domestic Wednesday gross of Nolan's career, after The Dark Knight's $18.3 million (around Rs 159 crore) in 2008, and ahead of The Dark Knight Rises, which grossed $13.77 million (around Rs 120 crore) on its first Wednesday. The Odyssey has grossed $181.6 million (around Rs 1,580 crore) in North America in six days, while the figures for day 7 are expected soon.

The Odyssey vs Oppenheimer

Compared with Nolan's last blockbuster, Oppenheimer, The Odyssey is clearly performing far better. Oppenheimer grossed $10.6 million (Rs 92 crore) on its first Wednesday and had a domestic six-day total of $117.8 million (Rs 1,025 crore), while The Odyssey is performing 54 per cent ahead at the same stage.

About the film

The Odyssey is based on the Greek epic poem by Homer and follows King Odysseus as he returns home after being away for a decade following the Trojan War. Starring Matt Damon as King Odysseus, the film also features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.

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