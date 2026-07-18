The Odyssey characters explained: Every god, witch and mythical character in Christopher Nolan's film

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey hit cinemas on July 17 and has already sparked plenty of conversation among filmgoers. Based on Homer's famous Greek epic, the film follows Odysseus as he struggles to find his way back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. It should be a journey home but for him it is years of suffering, filled with monsters, supernatural powers, and tough decisions to make along the way.

Although the protagonist of the film is portrayed by Matt Damon as Odysseus, there is a number of famous actors who play gods, witches, and other mythological characters. The following list presents the key characters of the film and actors who interpret their roles.

The major characters

Odysseus – Matt Damon

Penelope – Anne Hathaway

Telemachus – Tom Holland

Antinous – Robert Pattinson

Agamemnon – Benny Safdie

Eumaeus – John Leguizamo

Eurylochus – Himesh Patel

Sinon – Elliot Page

Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra – Lupita Nyong'o

Menelaus – Jon Bernthal

The gods, witches and mythical beings

Athena played by Zendaya

Zendaya plays the part of Athena, the goddess of knowledge and strategy. Unlike other characters who just watch what is happening, Athena turns into one of Odysseus' main helpers. She shows up at critical moments and convinces Odysseus to stick to values distinguishing him from chaos brought by the Trojan War.

Polyphemus played by Bill Irwin

Bill Irwin acts as Polyphemus, a giant one-eyed Cyclops who captures Odysseus and his followers inside the cave. However, their heroic escape is costly since Odysseus blinds him, which results in his hostility towards Poseidon. This event becomes one of the most outstanding scenes in Homer's poem.

Circe played by Samantha Morton

Circe is acted by Samantha Morton as a mysterious enchantress who lives all alone in the island of Aeaea. When the starving crew of Odysseus arrives in hope of food and rest, they end up being captured by her magic and turned into pigs by her. This leads Odysseus to confront her and undo her magic.

Calypso played by Charlize Theron

The sea nymph Calypso is portrayed by Charlize Theron as someone who provides refuge to Odysseus when he arrives on the island. Her love for Odysseus begins to grow and she does not allow him to leave the island. Years pass before she finally accepts that his heart still belongs in Ithaca with his family and allows him to continue his journey.

Tiresias played by James Remar

James Remar reunites with Christopher Nolan after Oppenheimer to play Tiresias, the blind prophet. Odysseus travels to the underworld to seek his advice, hoping to learn whether he will ever reach home again. Tiresias provides the guidance that helps him understand the trials still lying ahead and the path he must follow to reunite with Penelope and Telemachus.

Also Read: The Odyssey Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's epic is a visually staggering journey that never loses sight of its emotional core