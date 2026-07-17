The Odyssey hits theatres; how much did Tom Holland-Matt Damon's film earn on Day 1, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited epic The Odyssey finally arrived in theatres on Friday, July 17, and has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office. Starring Matt Damon alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, the film has benefited from strong advance bookings, particularly for IMAX shows.

While early trade estimates projected an opening day collection of around Rs 20 crore nett in India, industry tracker Sacnilk's early figures show the film has earned Rs 6.03 crore so far. The numbers are expected to rise as more shows conclude. Read on for the detailed box office collection.

How much did The Odyssey earn on Day 1 in India?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 6.03 crore across 4,806 shows in India (at the time of writing). The film recorded its highest collections from the English version, earning Rs 4.67 crore across 2,503 shows with an occupancy of 72%. The Hindi version collected Rs 0.76 crore from 1,696 shows. Whereas the film's total gross collection stands at Rs 7.12 crore in India. The film was also released in Telugu and Tamil in India. Internationally, it has been released in several languages, including Spanish, Russian and Japanese.

Notably, The Odyssey has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has a runtime of 172.33 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds. Have a look at the official trailer below:

The Odyssey movie review

India TV rated the film 4.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "Few directors would have attempted to adapt The Odyssey. Fewer still would have managed to make it feel both timeless and relevant. Christopher Nolan has delivered a film that is far more than a retelling of an ancient myth. Beneath its breathtaking visuals and spectacular action lies a thoughtful exploration of grief, family, forgiveness and the lasting scars of war. It is a story about finding your way home, not just physically but emotionally."

It also added, "The film demands patience. It takes its time, asks audiences to invest in its characters and refuses to simplify its ideas. Yet those willing to go on the journey will find themselves rewarded with one of the year's most absorbing cinematic experiences. It may not replace The Dark Knight or Interstellar as many fans' favourite Nolan film, but it comfortably sits alongside them as another bold piece of filmmaking from a director who continues to push the boundaries of blockbuster cinema."

Also Read: The Odyssey Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's epic is a visually staggering journey that never loses sight of its emotional core