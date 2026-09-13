The Odyssey beats Jurassic World to become Universal Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time

Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has made history at the worldwide box office, overtaking Jurassic World to become the highest-grossing film in Universal's history. According to Deadline, the epic is expected to reach $1.684 billion (around Rs 14,820 crore) globally by the end of the weekend. It has now moved past Jurassic World, which concluded its theatrical run in 2015 with $1.677 billion (around Rs 14,760 crore).

By Sunday, The Odyssey is expected to have earned $601.2 million (around Rs 5,290 crore) in North America and $1.083 billion (around Rs 9,530 crore) from international markets. The film has also become the 12th highest-grossing movie of all time and the third-biggest non-franchise film ever. It has maintained a strong run at the global box office, returning to the No. 1 position in its eighth weekend and recording only a 9 per cent drop domestically.

Christopher Nolan scores another major milestone

The success of The Odyssey has also made it Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film across domestic, international and worldwide markets. Domestically, the film has surpassed The Dark Knight, which finished with $534.9 million (around Rs 4,710 crore). Worldwide, it has also comfortably crossed the $1 billion (around Rs 8,800 crore) mark.

The film has set several other records during its theatrical run. It recorded Nolan’s biggest international and global opening, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises, which opened to $139.6 million (around Rs 1,230 crore) internationally and $264.1 million (around Rs 2,320 crore) worldwide. The Odyssey also delivered the biggest IMAX 70MM domestic opening weekend with $6.3 million (around Rs 55 crore), while becoming Universal’s biggest R-rated domestic opener with $123.5 million (around Rs 1,087 crore).

It is now the highest-grossing R-rated film ever, overtaking Deadpool & Wolverine, which ended its run with $1.33 billion (around Rs 11,700 crore). The film has also crossed $486 million (around Rs 4,280 crore) worldwide in IMAX, making it the highest-grossing IMAX film ever.

The Odyssey continues strong global run

Another significant milestone is that The Odyssey is the first non-sequel and non-remake film to cross $1 billion (around Rs 8,800 crore) internationally since 2009. It is also currently the second-highest-grossing film of 2026, behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is approaching $935 million (around Rs 8,230 crore) worldwide.

The film has become Universal's highest-grossing release in 45 international markets, including Australia, France, Italy, India and South Korea. However, Jurassic World continues to hold Universal’s domestic record with $653.4 million (around Rs 5,750 crore).

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and marks another major box-office success for Nolan. Its performance has also contributed to a strong year for Universal, which has crossed $4.92 billion (around Rs 43,300 crore) at the global box office in 2026.

With its worldwide run still continuing, The Odyssey has established itself as one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year and a landmark release for Universal.

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The Odyssey Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's epic is a visually staggering journey that never loses sight of its emotional core