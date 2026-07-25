The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74; here's a look at his iconic filmography

New Delhi:

Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, best known for directing blockbuster films such as The Mask, Eraser and The Scorpion King, has passed away at the age of 74. The news of Chuck Russell's death was confirmed by his wife, actress Ania Zeyne. Fans and celebrities have paid their tributes and mourned the director's demise on social media.

Chuck Russell passes away

The Mask director Chuck Russell died on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. However, the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed. According to TMZ, the local fire department responded to his home on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a medical emergency involving an unconscious man. Despite their efforts, they were unable to revive him.

A look at Chuck Russell's iconic filmography

Chuck Russell left behind a remarkable body of work that continues to entertain audiences across generations. He made his directorial debut with the 1987 film A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Here's a look at some of the most iconic films from his illustrious career.

Russell has directed several films in his film career spanning over 40 years. His famous films include The Mask, which was released in 1994. It featured Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, and Peter Riegert in key roles. In 2022, The Mask actor Jim Carrey announced his retirement from acting. He stated that he wanted to live a "quiet life". In a conversation with Access Hollywood, Carrey said, "Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break."

Chuck Russell later wrote and directed the 1988 film The Blob, which went on to become a cult horror film. His notable films include The Scorpion King, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, and Eraser. Russell also directed the TV series Fringe and directed Bless The Child, Junglee, Paradise City, and Witchboard.

He is survived by his wife, Ania Zeyne and his three children, Logan, Riley, and Carlyn, from his previous marriage to Patti Rao.

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