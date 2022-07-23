The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's trailer leaves fans intrigued; watch video here

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AMAZON PRIME VIDEOS The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer was unveiled at San Diego Comic-con on Friday. The Amazon Prime Video's massive fantasy TV series based on the works of author J.R.R. Tolkien is one of the much-awaited series of the year. The series’ creators and ensemble cast assembled on the prestigious Hall H stage leaving 6,500 fans thrilled who had packed the convention center hall after camping overnight on the streets of San Diego in hopes of witnessing the history-making event. Their efforts to be part of the series Comic-Con debut were rewarded with the unveiling of an exclusive trailer, and a sneak peek of several scenes from the series, as well as many other only-in-Hall-H surprises.

In a surprise and delight moment, The Late Show host and Tolkien superfan Stephen Colbert was revealed as the panel’s moderator. He joined series showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, Executive Producer Lindsey Weber, and 21 members of the ensemble cast for a panel that was among the largest for a single series in San Diego Comic-Con history.

During the 90-minute event, the cast and creators interacted with fans in person for the very first time, discussing their love of J.R.R. Tolkien’s incredible legendarium and the gratifying process of bringing the beloved author’s fabled Second Age to life from the series' new and legendary characters, to the incredible realms of Middle-earth, including the island of Númenor, which has never before been seen on screen.

A plethora of exclusive sneak peeks and surprises were shared with Hall H fans, including the premiere of an all-new San Diego Comic-Con trailer, which was introduced by Showrunners Payne and McKay. The thrilling trailer focuses on the long-feared reemergence of evil in Middle-earth and gives a first look at some of the spine-tingling characters that the series’ heroes will be battling.

In a teaser for 'The Rings of Power' that was released last week, Amazon focused more on showing off the show's many Middle-earth locales than it did on telling a tale. In contrast, the new trailer establishes the narrative's skeleton: The first thing we see is Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) standing in front of a huge stack of empty helmets, which represents the casualties sustained in the most recent great conflict to banish evil from the planet. Although Morgoth's name is not mentioned in the teaser, Tolkien fans are aware that he is the first Dark Lord of Middle-earth and the teacher of Sauron, the main antagonist of Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings'.

In the latest trailer, Sauron does definitely loom large. The people of Middle-earth are enjoying a period of great peace and prosperity, but Sauron is already attempting to retake control as the other characters deal with situations that become direr, such as Galadriel swimming for her life as some kind of sea beast sinks her boat in front of her.

Only a few of Sauron's scary hands and arms are seen on film, so it's unclear exactly who is portraying the role. There are also a few images of a sallow-skinned, ethereal figure who appears to be acting on behalf of Sauron, however, Tolkien fans are aware that Sauron is able to change his appearance. Check out the trailer here:

The show is directed by J.A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brandstrom. According to Variety, the second season of 'The Rings of Power' is already in the works as part of Amazon's five-season agreement with the Tolkien estate.

-with ANI inputs

