The Gray Man: Dhanush shares first look poster from his Hollywood debut, trailer to be out TODAY!

The Gray Man makers are all set to finally launch the much-awaited trailer today. Meanwhile, actor Dhanush, who will be soon making his Hollywood debut with 'The Grey Man', dropped the poster of the movie on his social media account on Monday. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film, whose trailer will be out on May 24. "The gray man trailer from Tom," he wrote. For those unversed, the film is all set to have a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, followed by a Netflix release on July 22, 2022.

Not only this but Dhanush's last post on Instagram was another poster from the film that was captioned, "The gray man #TheGrayMan @NetflixFilm July 22nd on Netflix @therussobrothers."

Fans and admirers are waiting so eagerly for the release, as the comment section was full of heart and fire emoticons. A social media user commented, "Waiting". Another said "YESSS MY MAN "

Talking about the movie, it's a Netflix/AGBO thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans.

Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely wrote the script based on Mark Greaney's novel 'Gray Man'. Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi are the producers. Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serve as executive producers.

