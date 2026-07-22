The End of Oak Street trailer out; Anne Hathaway fights for survival as dinosaurs invade her neighbourhood

New Delhi:

The makers unveiled the final trailer for Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor's upcoming sci-fi survival thriller The End of Oak Street on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2026.

The film follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event changes their lives overnight. Their quiet suburban neighbourhood is suddenly transported to an unknown world filled with dinosaurs, forcing them to fight for survival.

The End of Oak Street trailer is out

The 1-minute and 25-second trailer features the Platt family trying to survive as giant dinosaur-like creatures take over their quiet neighbourhood. They must stick together as they try to understand the situation, with danger around every corner.

Sharing the final trailer, the makers wrote, "Dinosaurs have moved in. Here’s the New Trailer for 'The End Of Oak Street', only in Cinemas & IMAX on August 14. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Take a look below:

Social media users have shared their excitement after watching the trailer. One user commented, "This looks absolutely CRAZY AF! I'm so HYPED UP for this... LET'S GO!" Another YouTube user added, "this looks like the most terrifying and thrilling dinosaur movie ever. Cant wait!"

More about The End of Oak Street

The sci-fi survival thriller The End of Oak Street will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026, clashing with Bollywood films like Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2. Viewers can watch the film in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the film features Maisy Stella, PJ Byrne, Chris Coy, Christian Convery, and Bethany Anne Lind in key roles.

Anne Hathaway's work front

On the work front, Anne Hathaway was recently seen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, alongside Tom Holland, Matt Damon and others. The actor has had a busy 2026, with films such as Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey already released. Her upcoming psychological thriller Verity is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.

On the personal front, Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child. She and her husband, Adam Shulman, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Also Read: Verity Teaser out now: Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's psychological thriller looks intriguing