The Batman Part 2 delayed to 2028; makers unveil Robert Pattinson's first look in new teaser | Watch

New Delhi:

The wait for fans of The Batman Part II has just gotten longer, as the makers have officially delayed Robert Pattinson's superhero film to 2028. The sequel was originally slated for release in 2027.

Alongside the announcement, the makers unveiled a new teaser featuring Robert Pattinson's first look as the Dark Knight, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect despite the extended wait.

The Batman Part II delayed to 2028

According to the latest announcement, The Batman Part II will now release in theatres on February 18, 2028. Earlier in June 2026, director Matt Reeves announced that filming for The Batman Part II had begun. Sharing a photo of the film's clapperboard on social media, he wrote, "Here we go...."

Makers unveil Robert Pattinson's first look in new The Batman Part II teaser

On Wednesday, filmmaker Matt Reeves shared the teaser for The Batman Part II on his X handle (formerly Twitter), offering fans their first look at Robert Pattinson's return as Batman. The 36-second teaser opens with the sound of wind and police sirens against a black screen. As the intense background score builds, viewers get their first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Shown from behind at first, Batman slowly turns towards the camera before the teaser ends with the film's new logo and its updated release date. Take a look below:

The Batman Part II: What to expect

The makers have not revealed any plot details yet. However, fans believe The Batman Part II will build on the dark and grounded world established in the first film, while exploring Bruce Wayne's inner struggles and introducing a new wave of crime in Gotham City. The first part in the franchise, The Batman, was released in 2022.

More about The Batman Part II

For the unversed, The Batman Part II is written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, with cinematography by Erik Messerschmidt. The film is produced by Dylan Clark, James Gunn and Peter Safran under the banners of Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios and Matt Reeves' production company, 6th & Idaho Productions.

Robert Pattinson's upcoming projects

On the work front, Robert Pattinson is all set to be seen in Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated film, The Odyssey, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and others. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 17, 2026, in multiple languages. He also has Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three in the pipeline.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey countdown trailer reveals more of the Trojan War and Matt Damon's Odysseus