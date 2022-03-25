The Batman's 5-minute deleted scene shows Barry Keoghan's terrifying turn as Joker | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KEOGHAN92 Barry Keoghan as Joker in The Batman

Robert Pattinson's The Batman had released earlier this month on March 4. The movie's main villain was The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. However, no matter how many antagonists The Batman is pitted against, the iconic comic book villain Joker is always looked up to by the fans. In one of the movie's scenes, watchers were introduced to Joker, however, the 'laugh' is only shown. Now, the makers of The Batman released an official clip of five minutes duration in which Joker, played by Barry Keoghan, has a full-fledged encounter with his nemesis Batman.

The video sees Pattinson's titular character meeting Keoghan's Joker at Arkham Asylum for a conversation. Prior to the film's theatrical debut, director Matt Reeves teased Keoghan had a "really cool" scene cut from the film and said it was likely it would be released "after the movie comes out."

In the clip, Keoghan's face is not clear as he shot in soft focus. However, the voice tone and the scarring on the mouth and head create a terrifying atmosphere. Going forward, if there is a Reeves' The Batman universe, we know who the Joker will be.

Keoghan also shared his pictures as Joker and the deleted movie scene from The Batman on social media. He wrote, "Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here’s my version. Enjoy (sic)."

Here's the deleted clip from The Batman of the Joker-Batman encounter.

Before Keoghan, Joaquin Phoenix, Jared Leto, Heath Ledger and others have played Joker in the recent past and made this villain iconic in cinema history.