'Here we go…': The Batman 2 shoot begins, director Matt Reeves shares first shot from Robert Pattinson's film

New Delhi:

There is good news for fans of Robert Pattinson’s highly anticipated sequel, The Batman Part 2, as production on the film has officially begun. Director Matt Reeves on Friday shared the announcement with fans on social media.

Along with this, he also revealed the first shot from The Batman Part 2 and marked the start of the shoot with the caption, "Here we go…."

The Batman 2 shoot begins: Director Matt Reeves shares first shot

On Friday, filmmaker Matt Reeves shared a picture of the clapperboard from The Batman Part 2 production on his social media handles, which shows details like the timecode, take 1, and the names of the director and cinematographer. He captioned it as "#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2 CC:@E_Messerschmidt Here We Go…" Take a look below:

Last year in June, Matt Reeves shared a post with writer Mattson Tomlin showing a paper with a Batman logo on it, hinting that it was the first draft of The Batman Part II. He captioned it, "Partners in Crime (Fighters) ⁦@mattsontomlin."

The Batman 2 release date

The Batman: Part II is expected to be released in theatres on October 1, 2027. Notably, another from the DC Universe (DCU), Superman: Man of Tomorrow, directed by James Gunn, will also be released the same year.

The Batman 2: Production details

The Batman Part 2 is written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin and the cinematography for The Batman Part 2 is handled by Erik Messerschmidt, and the film is produced by Dylan Clark, James Gunn, and Peter Safran under Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, and director Matt Reeves’ production company, 6th & Idaho Productions.

All about The Batman (2022)

For the unversed, the first instalment, The Batman (2022), starred Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and others. The film received positive responses from both audiences and critics upon its release. With an IMDb rating of 7.8, the film can be streamed on several platforms, including JioHotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video.

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