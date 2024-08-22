Taylor Swift opens up on Vienna shows cancellation over terror attack threat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift has finally broken the silence over the cancellation of her Eras Tour dates in Vienna, citing a planned terrorist attack as the reason behind the decision. Taking to her Instagram handle, Taylor conveyed her deep sense of fear and guilt following the cancellation of her shows in Austria's capital. The singer shared her emotions in a detailed Instagram post, expressing her devastation over having to cancel the much-awaited Vienna performances.

''Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,'' she wrote.

Thanking the authorities, she added, ''I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.''

In the wake of the cancellations, the singer's fans gathered on Corneliusgasse, a nearby street, to console each other and maintain the spirit of community typical of her concerts. As per The Hollywood Reporter, these fans exchanged friendship bracelets and took selfies, keeping the concert spirit alive despite the unfortunate turn of events.

