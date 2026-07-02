Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot in NYC tomorrow, here's everything to know

New Delhi:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been followed closely ever since they first went public, so it is hardly surprising that news of their wedding has captured global attention. Although the couple have chosen to keep most of the details private, reports suggest preparations are well underway for what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Here's everything we know so far.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged?

The couple got engaged in August 2025 after being in love for almost two years. However, since that time, the couple has been careful not to make any statements regarding their marriage plans and rather focused on their professional and private lives. Such strategy did nothing to reduce speculations; on the contrary, fans have been avidly tracking every piece of information.

Where is the wedding taking place?

Over the past few months, several locations have been linked to the wedding, including Taylor's Rhode Island home, luxury venues in New York and even destinations in Europe. However, neither Taylor nor Travis has confirmed where they plan to exchange vows.

It all began with gossip stories about where and when they were to get married, but then became quite real after the New York Times announced that permits had been sought for a big wedding to be held at MSG on Thursday till the end of the weekend that will make the Manhattan neighborhood inaccessible for miles.

A guest list packed with famous faces

Given the couple's careers, the wedding is expected to bring together some of the biggest names from music, Hollywood and the sporting world. Taylor's close friends from the entertainment industry are widely expected to attend, while Travis is likely to be joined by family members, teammates and figures from the NFL. Even so, the final guest list has been kept under wraps.

According to BBC, about 100 people are expected at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.

Privacy is a top priority

If there is one thing that has become clear, it is that privacy is at the heart of the wedding plans. It has been reported that stringent security arrangements have been made to ensure that no information leaks out before the ceremony. The invitations are said to be strictly controlled, and only a few chosen family members and friends will be invited.

The couple have consistently tried to keep their relationship away from unnecessary public attention, and their wedding appears to be no different.

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