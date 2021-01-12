Image Source : INSTAGRAM/007EVERYTHINGORNOTHING Tanya Roberts ashes to be spread at spot where she went hiking with her dogs

Late actress Tanya Roberts' partner Lance O'Brien plans to honour her by spreading her ashes at a spot she used to regularly visit with her dogs. Roberts will be cremated and Lance is going to spread her ashes in the hills behind their home in Laurel Canyon, where she used to hike regularly with her dogs, according to a report in tmz.com.

The actress died from a urinary tract infection on January 4. She was 65. The actress incidentally was out walking her dogs on Christmas Eve when she collapsed, and was hospitalised.

Previously, Roberts' publicist, Mike Pingel mistakenly told many publications that Roberts had died on Sunday after her partner, Lance O'Brien, visited her in the hospital and assumed that she had died. Later, it was reported that she was still in the hospital in a critical condition.

Roberts is best known for her role of Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film "A View To A Kill". Apart from her Bond outing, Roberts also featured in "Forced Entry", "Racquet", "The Beastmaster" and "Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle".

On the small screen, she played an Angel in the popular series "Charlie's Angels". She had a supporting role in the popular sitcom "That '70's Show", as Midge Pinciotti, Donna's dim-witted mother. Her last notable TV show was in "Barbershop: The Series" in 2005.