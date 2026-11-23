The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday has entered its final stretch, with Marvel Studios bringing together some of its biggest superheroes for a battle that could decide the fate of multiple worlds. Ahead of its release in India on December 17 and the rest of the world on December 18, the final trailer of the much-awaited superhero Marvel film has been released.

Several moments from Avengers: Doomsday final trailer is going viral. Marvel fans have noted almost every aspect of the trailer, including X-Men's Cyclops delivering his iconic line, 'To me, my X-Men' to Steve Rogers revealing his superhero past to his son. Find out what X users have to say about the film's final trailer.

Avengers: Doomsday X review

A Marvel fan wrote, "Marvel is finally feeling like Marvel again! The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer gave me chills. The music, the atmosphere, the emotion… everything reminds us why we fell in love with Marvel. This is the Marvel we’ve been waiting for!"

Another user wrote, "I was already excited for Avengers: Doomsday. But this last trailer... Mannnnnnnnnnnnn."

A third user had a few obsevations:

Here are some other posts:

Watch the final trailer of Avengers: Doomsday here:

Robert Downey Jr introduced as Doctor Doom

The film introduces Robert Downey Jr as the menacing Doctor Doom, marking the actor's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new avatar.

For the first time in Marvel's cinematic history, the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four will share the screen. The story will bring heroes from three different Earths together as they face a threat that could lead to their extinction. Marvel Studios has released the final trailer, with the film set to arrive in cinemas on December 17.

One of the biggest talking points is the return of Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Steve chose to stay in the past and build a life with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell. The two were last seen sharing a dance, seemingly getting the happy ending they had always wanted. However, that peaceful life is now at risk as a new threat pulls Steve back into the superhero world.

How Steve Rogers' story connects to Avengers: Doomsday

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to helm Avengers: Doomsday. The duo previously directed Steve Rogers' journey in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame.

The directors have also offered a fresh perspective on Steve's ending through the release of Avengers: Endgame: Encore. Anthony Russo explained how the moment connects to the upcoming film. “We sort of played one beat past where Steve Rogers’ story ended with Peggy Carter,” Anthony Russo explained on Marvel's official website, adding, “And in that moment, that's where Doomsday is born.”

The new film will explore what happens after Steve's long-awaited reunion with Peggy, as the arrival of Doctor Doom puts their future and the fate of multiple worlds at risk.

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