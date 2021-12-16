Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter reaction & Review: Fans say Tom Holland's film is all time favourite movie

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SERIESUPDATEFR Sill of Tom Holland from Spider-Man film

Highlights Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home has hit theaters on Dec 18

Fans are loving the new superhero movie, some are even calling it the best one yet

However, some think Tobey Maguire is the OG SpiderMan and he's irreplaceable

Spider-Man: No Way Home' starts from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' had ended as his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer also has appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. As the film was released in theaters, fans have been heaping praises on it declaring it to be their 'all time favourite movie. Same some of these tweets:

However, some thought it is Tobey Maguire who is the OG Spiderman and is irreplaceable. "Spider-Man No Way Home is pure action, rollercoaster ride without any thought about plot or substance. The best Spider-Man movie will always the first one with Toby Maguire, that movie was true to the comic character and the internal turmoil that Peter faced," a Twitter user wrote.

With SpiderMan, a number of villains have returned including, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from 2002's 'Spider-Man'. Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius from 'Spider-Man 2', Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from 'Spider-Man 3', Rhys Ifans' the Lizard from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and Jamie Foxx's Electro from 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

The presence of so many bad guys from previous franchises of 'Spider-Man' has led to expectations that the actors who previously played the character such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up as well. However, the trailer confirmed that Doc Ock does not consider Holland to be Peter Parker, Maguire and Garfield were nowhere to be seen. But their presence has not been confirmed by the filmmakers.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India had released 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas.