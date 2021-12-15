Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home: Where to Watch, Review, Box Office, How to Book Ticket, HD Download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPIDERMANMOVIE Spider-Man: No Way Home poster

Highlights Spider-Man: No Way Home is sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Marvel releases on Dec 16, a day ahead of the US release date

Previous Spider-Mans, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to join Tom Holland

It's time for Marvel fans to assemble and witness the web-slinging hero to take up new challenges in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland will be reprising his role as the new-age superhero who doesn't want everyone to know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. He wants to have his normal life back. However, he doesn't want his girlfriend, MJ (played by Zendaya) and best friend Ned Lees (played by Jacob Batalon) to forget this. Who he goes to for help? Our very own Doctor Strange, a character essayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. How things flip 180 degrees for Peter is what we'll see in the new Spider-Man film. The superhero movie is already making a lot of noise globally and fans are waiting to see super-villains reuniting. Also, there are speculations if previous Spider-Mans, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join Holland in his adventures. Know everything about Spider-Man: No Way Home here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Date India:

Tom Holland-Zendaya's film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 16, 2021.

How to book Spider-Man: No Way Home movie tickets?

You can book Spider-Man: No Way Home's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Where to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online

You can download the movie from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix once it is available on the OTT platform.

Who is the Director of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Directed by Jon Watts, the superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. It is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Star cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man:

Zendaya as MJ: Parker's classmate and girlfriend

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange:

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds: Parker's best friend

Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan

Marisa Tomei as May Parker: Parker's aunt.

Benedict Wong as Wong: A Master of the Mystic Arts and Strange's mentor and friend

Villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro:

Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus:

Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin:

Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko / Sandman:

Rhys Ifans as Curt Connors / Lizard:

Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Review

Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

this has been a burning question for quite some time now. The presence of so many bad guys from previous franchises of 'Spider-Man' has led expectations that the actors who previously played the character such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up in the film as well. However, the makers and actors have been tight lipped about the same.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailers:

Spider-Man: No Way Home HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers