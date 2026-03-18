Spider Man Brand New Day Trailer Out: Tom Holland's Peter Parker faces mutating DNA, reunites with Punisher

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated trailer of Tom Holland's Spider Man Brand New Day was released by Sony Pictures on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 31, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Spider Man Brand New Day trailer is out now

The 2-minute and 32-second trailer shows Spider-Man seeking help from Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner while dealing with DNA mutations. He also reunites with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Notably, viewers get a glimpse of Tom Holland’s real-life partner, Zendaya. Watch the trailer below:

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