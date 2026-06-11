Spider-Man Brand New Day India release date: Here's when Tom Holland's superhero film hits theatres

New Delhi:

There's good news for fans of Tom Holland, as his upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 31, 2026, is arriving a day earlier in India. As per a post shared by Sony Pictures India's Instagram handle, the latest instalment in the Marvel franchise will be released on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman in key roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India release date

Sharing the India release date poster on Instagram, Sony Pictures India wrote, "India, get ready to swing first #SpiderManBrandNewDay arrives a day early in theatres on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. And for the first time in Spidey history, tickets go on sale in just one week." Take a look below:

Moreover, viewers can watch the film in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Notably, the tickets will be available for booking in just one week.

Social media users have expressed their excitement over the early release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. One user commented, "Excited!" Another added, "LOVE IT."

Spider-Man Brand New Day: Plot and trailer

In this film, Tom Holland's character Peter Parker teams up with Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner for help and also reunites with Jon Bernthal's Punisher. The trailer, released on March 18, 2026, shows him dealing with DNA mutations. It also gave fans a glimpse of Tom Holland's real-life partner Zendaya. Have a look at the trailer below:

Spider-Man Brand New Day: Crew details

This film, Spider-Man Brand New Day, marks the fourth instalment in the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man series. It is backed by Avi Arad, Louis De'Esposito, Kevin Feige, Rachel O'Connor and Amy Pascal under the banners of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

The music for the film is composed by Michael Giacchino and the cinematography is done by Brett Pawlak.

Also Read: Spider Man Brand New Day Trailer Out: Tom Holland's Peter Parker reunites with Punisher and Hulk