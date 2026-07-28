Spider-Man: Brand New Day early reviews are out; here's the internet verdict on Tom Holland's film

New Delhi:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated for release on July 30, but first reactions are already making the rounds on X. Those who attended early screenings have started sharing their thoughts, and the response has been largely positive.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day early reviews are here

Most viewers have singled out Tom Holland's performance, calling it one of his best as Peter Parker. Many also said the film feels more grounded than recent Marvel releases while still delivering big action set pieces.

Several early reactions describe the film as emotional, funny and surprisingly mature. A few viewers even compared its emotional weight to Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying the story gives Peter Parker more room to grow. The action has also received praise, with many calling the fight sequences among the film's biggest highlights.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "#SpidermanBrandNewDay is the best Spider-Man Movie of all time. It’s got filmmaking sauce that’s been missing from these movies. It’s got heart, soul and best of all It manages to rub one out of you and doesn’t stop. amazing cinematic experience that I can’t wait to see again!"

"Listen. #SpidermanBrandNewDay is my new favorite Spider-Man movie. It is absolutely incredible. Looks gorgeous. Writing is sharp. Performances are excellent. I was smiling the entire time. Even teared up. I am SHOCKED at how good this is," penned another user on X.

A third user quipped, "Someone called brand new day the best and emotional spiderman since spiderman 2 oh my GOD I’m not ready to witness the magic on my screen I’m really not."

What changes did the CBFC ask for Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

The CBFC has asked the makers to trim a romantic kissing scene before the film's release in India. According to the certification details, certain strong words and objectionable language in the English audio and subtitle tracks have also been muted or removed.

The board has also made it mandatory to display a static anti-alcohol health warning during scenes featuring alcohol consumption.

Apart from these edits, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been cleared without any significant cuts to the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day runtime and plot

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has been certified by the CBFC's Mumbai regional office with a runtime of 144.52 minutes, or 2 hours and 24 minutes.

As per the official synopsis, the story picks up four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is now living alone in a world where no one remembers him. While dedicating himself to protecting New York City as Spider-Man, he also begins to experience a mysterious physical transformation.

Also:

Ramayana, Avengers Doomsday trailers to premiere with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas