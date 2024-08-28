Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer: Makers UNVEILS Keanu Reeves as new villain, Shadow | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonic 3 will release on December 20.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3's much-awaited trailer is finally out. In the trailer, the makers have introduced Keanu Reeves as the latest antagonist in the franchise. The trailer was released on the official social media handles of Paramount Pictures and its YouTube channel. As per the trailer, Keanu has lent his voice to Shadow, a character known for his dark and edgy persona. He was first introduced in 2001's Sonic Adventure as a rival to Sonic.

Watch the trailer:

The trailer showcases Shadow as a complex foil to Sonic, with the narrator explaining, "Shadow's story began a lot like yours, Sonic, but where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss." This new dynamic promises to add a fresh layer of conflict and intrigue to the series.

Paramount first unveiled footage of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at CinemaCon in April, offering a glimpse into the film's plot. The new instalment follows the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which left Dr Robotnik, portrayed by Jim Carrey, in a state of depression and disarray, according to Deadline. However, he finds a new path to challenge Sonic by creating Shadow, voiced by Ben Schwartz.

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise made a significant impact with its debut in 2020 with a global gross of USD 404 million. Both films were directed by Jeff Fowler, who returns for the third instalment. In addition to Schwartz reprising his role as Sonic, James Marsden returns as Tom Wachowski, Sonic's human ally.

