'So when I got there...', Lindsay Lohan on being part of Freaky Friday 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan gained worldwide recognition after starring as the hit character Cady Heron in Mean Girls and since then she has given more hits including Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen among others. According to a report in PTI, the actress said that "all her childhood memories of starring in different Disney films came back to her when she stepped onto the sets of "Freaky Friday 2".

Lohan said she felt the "essence of a little kid" after she started shooting for the new film with Curtis last week. "I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just 'Freaky Friday' for me. "That’s 'The Parent Trap', that’s 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen', that’s 'Herbie'. It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again," the actor said in an appearance on the chat show "Nightline".

Lohan said she and Curtis, who plays Anna's mother in the "Freaky Friday" franchise, have stayed in touch over the years. "You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated. I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience," he added. The original "Freaky Friday" was directed by Mark Waters.

It follows the story of a mother-daughter duo, Tess and Anna Coleman, who find themselves in each other's bodies when they get up the next morning after they visit the mysterious Chinese restaurant. The sequel is being directed by Nisha Ganatra.

Born on July 2, 1986, the American actress, singer-songwriter, producer and entrepreneur made her breakthrough in 1998 Walt Disney Pictures The Parent Trap. After the success of the first film, she went on to give several hits. She has worked in several films including Falling for Christmas, Georgia Rule, Irish Wish, The Canyons, Machete, Scary Movie 5, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Life-Size, Chapter 27, Bobby, Among the Shadows, Our Little Secret and Get a Clue among others.

Also Read: 77th Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured with Pardo alla Carriera

Also Read: Vada Pav Girl opens up about her relationship with father, says he married 4-5 times after her mother's death