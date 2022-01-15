Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Sneak peek into Kylie Jenner's giraffe themed baby shower party; see pics

Kylie Jenner who is expecting her second child with beau Travis Scott treated fans with inside pictures from her giraffe-themed baby shower that was held on Friday night. Mommy-to-be took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures showcasing her dreamy white-and-gold giraffe-themed baby shower. For the special occasion, the 24-year-old beauty mogul wore a body-hugging long white dress, a long silver necklace, and silver danglers. The guests also appeared wearing shades of white, silver and rose gold--- coordinating with the theme of the party.

Kylie also posted a picture with her mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. Kris donned a one-piece from daughter Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collaboration with Fendi and a pink metallic coat. Mary also dressed according to the theme, choosing an all-white look accessorized with huge leopard sunglasses and a pastel-coloured floral scarf.

Take a look:

She did not share any other pictures with the guests. Kylie also shared the table settings surrounded by luscious greenery and some of the gifts she received, including a Christian Dior stroller and multiple Tiffany & Co. gift bags.

She also had a crafting activity during the ceremony. Guests were offered the opportunity to work on some circle embroidery, which wound up finished with sentiments like "Angel Baby," "I Love You," and "LOVE."

Also read: Kylie Jenner reveals new craving amid pregnancy

In September, Kylie confirmed that she is expecting her second child with Travis in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with her first child 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster kissing her mom's belly.

-ANI