Singer Charlie Puth confirms marriage to girlfriend Brooke Sansone: 'With you I am my very best'

'See You Again' singer Charlie Puth is officially a married man now. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from his wedding with longtime girlfriend, Brooke Sansone. He got engaged to Brooke last year and within just one year, he exchanged vows at his family's estate in California, as per a report by Page Six. In his Instagram post, he also penned a special message for his wife. ''I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive It has always been you,'' he wrote.

In another post, he shared a video from the special day wherein Brooke can be seen walking down the aisle to the sounds of a choir performing Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want To Miss A Thing'. Both the bride and the groom included the line ''It's always been you'' in their vows.

The couple's romantic history dates back to their shared upbringing in New Jersey. Sansone recounted, "Our fathers attended elementary school together, and we both grew up in New Jersey. There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out until it did. It's like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything," as per Page Six.

Following the wedding, Puth was spotted wearing a gold band, fueling speculation that the newlyweds are enjoying a honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy. The couple's engagement was announced on September 5, 2023, with Puth sharing the news on Instagram alongside photos of Sansone's pear-cut engagement ring.

For the unversed, their romance became public with a heartfelt Instagram post during Puth's birthday celebrations the previous year.

