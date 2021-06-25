Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer Out: Marvel promises thrilling, action-packed adventure

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANG-CHI Poster of Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings

Friday was a treat for Marvel fans as they woke up to the trailer of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. The thrilling and action-packed trailer features actor Simu Liu as the titular superhero, Shang-Chi, a young man whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origin story. The film will follow Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Going through the trailer, one can conclude that Shang-Chi’s journey is told with MCU’s signature spectacle and stunning visuals, with the addition of mind-blowing action sequences. The trailer often reminds one of Doctor strange but what makes this different is the addition of talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story. Watch the trailer here:

The film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 3 later this year. In India, the film has been slated for release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Besides, Simu Liu, the film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige is credited as producer along with Jonathan Schwartz, while David Callaham and Andrew Lanham have written the film along with director Cretton.