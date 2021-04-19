Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser: Marvel unveil first Asian superhero Simu Liu | WATCH

Image Source : YOUTUBE/MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser: Marvel unveil first Asian superhero Simu Liu

Marvel Studios have unveiled the teaser trailer and first look of their first superhero film with an Asian protagonist, "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings". The launch happened on Monday, to mark the birthday of Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the title role of superhero Shang-Chi.

The teaser of the film looks promising and Simu Liu's stellar performance wins the heart. The high octane drama along with action-packed sequences and visual effects looks thrilling. The film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year. In India, the film has been slated for release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Watch the teaser:

"Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings" co-stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige is credited as producer along with Jonathan Schwartz, while David Callaham and Andrew Lanham have written the film along with director Cretton.

In the film, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Earlier, Simu Liu had taken to his social media handles to share the first look poster of the film. The actor had captioned the post, "Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! (sic)."

-with IANS inputs