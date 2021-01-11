Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CATHLEGOFF 'Sex And The City' to return but without Samantha aka Kim Cattrall

The popular show Sex And The City is set to return, but without Kim Cattrall in her avatar of Samantha. The other stars of the original series -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kirstin Davis -- will be back in the new chapter, titled And Just Like That…, and they announced the news on their respective Instagram pages on Monday with a teaser. The three stars will also executive-produce the project along with Michael Patrick King, reports variety.com.

The popular series ran from 1998 through 2004. The revival will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s. The production of the 10-episode limited series will start in New York in April or May.

The teaser video cuts between footage of New York City and a computer screen, on which the phrases "And just like that…" and "The story continues…" are typed out along with Parker's signature voiceover.

"I couldn't help but wonder… where are they now?" Parker captioned the post.

Sex And The City was created by Darren Star, based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name. The show was made into two films, Sex And The City in 2008 and Sex And The City 2 in 2010. A prequel series starring AnnaSophia Robb, The Carrie Diaries, released in 2013.

The revival is being made for HBO Max.