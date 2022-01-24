Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AOSTHEHUB Secret Invasion stars Emilia Clarke, Samuel L Jackson snapped shooting for Marvel series | PICS

Secret Invasion is among Marvel's biggest projects for Disney Plus, and had been announced as a development project last year. The series is about a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Marvel boss Kevin Feige and his unit produce the series.

Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman have already been announced as cast members. While Jackson reprises his popular role of Nick Fury from the Avengers franchise, Mendelsohn returns as Skrull Talos, a role he played in the 2019 film Captain Marvel. Ben-Adir plays the central villain. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will also be featutring for the first time in a Marvel project, However, the details of her role are kept under the wraps.

Recently, Jackson and Clarke were snapped on the set of this upcoming Marvel Studios series in Leeds as they shot for some scenes along with the cast. Jackson was seen keeping warm with a knitted beanie, and wool coat and jumper as he laughed away during the shoot. Clarke was spotted having her make-up touched up behind-the-scenes.

Clarke's character can be seen shooting for a scene with Cobie Smulders who plays the role of Maria Hill in MCU. The GoT actress was seen dressed in long puffer jackets with her shoulder length hair in hue of brown. Smulders' former Agent of SHIELD will be seen joining her former boss Samuel L Jackson, who returns as Nick Fury for the show.

With Clarke shooting alongside Jackson and Smulders, who plays the role of Maria Hill in the MCU, speculations about her role being that of SWORD's Abigail Brand have been getting stronger. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

Secret Invasion gets its name from the 2008 event comic book event story, in which Skrulls, a group of shape-shifting aliens, had infiltrated human society, and replaced some of Earth’s superheroes years earlier.

