Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood
  4. Scary Movie 6 release date: Know when will Marlon Wayans' horror film hit theatres

Scary Movie 6 release date: Know when will Marlon Wayans' horror film hit theatres

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Read on to find out when you can watch Marlon Wayans' horror film Scary Movie 6 in theatres. The film is directed by Michael Tiddes and also stars Anna Faris in a lead role.

Know about the release date of Marlon Wayans' Scary Movie 6.
Know about the release date of Marlon Wayans' Scary Movie 6. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The Hollywood horror-comedy film Scary Movie is returning with its sixth instalment this year. In a recent development, the makers have decided to prepone the film's release by a week. On Wednesday, lead actor Marlon Wayans took to Instagram handle and shared the new release date with fans and followers. 

For the unversed, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on June 12, 2026, but now with the new update it will hit the big screens on June 5, 2026. Read on for more details. 

Scary Movie 6 release date preponed by a week

Sharing an Instagram video, Marlon wrote, "We coming early! I’m bringing #ScaryMovie to theatres one week sooner. See you June 5. #ScaryMovie coming to theatres June 5!!! @miramax @paramountpics @scarymovie (sic)." 

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Zendaya and Tom Holland are now married? Here's what we know so far

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section
Hollywood Movie Scary Movie
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\