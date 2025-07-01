Scarlett Johansson joins the hunt in Jurassic World Rebirth: Here's what to expect The Hollywood action thriller 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' is all set to hit the Indian screens on July 4, 2025. Read further to know everything about Scarlett Johansson's dinosaur thriller.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson joined the star cast of the standalone sequel to Jurassic World: Dominion, titled 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the action-adventure film is written by Michael Crichton and David Koepp. Fans can expect a thrilling, suspense-filled return to the land of dinosaurs with 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'.

Jurassic World Rebirth: India release date

Talking about its release date, the latest instalment of the iconic dinosaur franchise 'Jurassic Park', 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' is all set to hit the theatres on July 2, 2025; however, Indian fans will have to wait a little longer as the movie will be released in Indian theatres on July 4, 2025.

What to expect from Jurassic World: Rebirth?

The film is set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion. Rebirth introduces a completely new cast and storyline. What makes Johansson's character stand out is her mix of strength, wit, and emotional depth. In this film, Scarlett Johansson will play the role of 'Zora Bennett'. It showcases action-packed jungle sequences and a terrifying new creature, rumoured to be a genetically mutated hybrid unlike anything seen before in the franchise.

The makers of the film dropped the official trailer of 2 minutes and 34-second duration on May 20, 2025. With intense visuals, suspenseful storytelling, and an emotional essence led by Johansson, the film promises a fresh approach that paves a new way forward while paying respect to the original.

Jurassic World: Rebirth cast

Alongside Johansson, the film features Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Lacono, Niamh Finlay, Audrina Miranda, Bechir Sylvain, Adam Loxley, and Philippine Velge in the lead roles. The English-language film is produced by Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley and distributed by Universal Pictures.

