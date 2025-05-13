Samuel French, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ actor, dies at 45 after a prolonged battle with cancer Actor Samuel French, known for his role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' passes away at 45. He courageously battled cancer, leaving behind a legacy in the film industry.

New Delhi:

Samuel French, an outstanding character actor best remembered for his appearances in Killers of the Flower Moon and Fear the Walking Dead, has died at the age of 45 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He died on Friday, May 9.

Casting director and filmmaker Paul Sinacore confirmed French's passing, having supervised the actor's final performance in the upcoming independent drama Towpath.

In a moving tribute, Sinacore hailed French as "a dear friend and an incredible actor," praising his performance as Detective Bernard Crooke in the film starring Eric Roberts and currently in post-production.

“Together, we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realise a shared creative vision,” Sinacore said in a statement to Deadline. “Samuel carried a fire for acting that burnt in every frame—unfiltered, fearless, and alive. He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed. I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut. He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever. My heart goes out to his family, and especially to his daughter—he loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness.”

French, born on January 26, 1980, made his television debut in 2015 with the History Channel's limited series Texas Rising. He went on to feature in the blockbuster series Fear the Walking Dead before playing Agent CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese's 2023 Oscar-nominated historical drama Killers of the Flower Moon, opposite Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Samuel French is survived by his daughter, Madison; her mother, Melinda Acosta; his parents, Thomas and Evelyn French; and his brothers, Andy and Danny.

ALSO READ: Hai Junoon to Curfew, a look at OTT releases of the week