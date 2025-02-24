SAG Awards 2025: Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, Shogun bag Screen Actors Guild Awards, see full winners list

SAG Awards 2025 were held on February 23, 2025, at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles in California. While Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore won big in film categories, the American historical drama television series, Shogun bagged major awards in TV categories. Have a look at the SAG Awards 2025 winners here.
Films categories
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Demi Moore for The Substance
- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - Conclave
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez
- Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - The Fall Guy
Drama categories
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Anna Sawai for Shogun
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - Shogun
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Martin Short for Only Murders in The Building
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart for Hacks
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - Only Murders in The Building
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - Shogun
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Colin Farrell for The Penguin
SAG Life Achievement Award - Jane Fonda
For the unversed, the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, was introduced by host Kristen Bell as a tribute to the city of Los Angeles and the aspirational spirit of the performers who travel there to perform.
Also Read: Kim Taehyung of BTS shares 'Sergeant Kim' post to start countdown to his military discharge