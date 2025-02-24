SAG Awards 2025: Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, Shogun bag Screen Actors Guild Awards, see full winners list SAG Awards 2025 was broadcast live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, was introduced by host Kristen Bell as a tribute to the city of Los Angeles.

SAG Awards 2025 were held on February 23, 2025, at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles in California. While Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore won big in film categories, the American historical drama television series, Shogun bagged major awards in TV categories. Have a look at the SAG Awards 2025 winners here.

Films categories

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Demi Moore for The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - The Fall Guy

Drama categories

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Anna Sawai for Shogun

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Martin Short for Only Murders in The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart for Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - Only Murders in The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Colin Farrell for The Penguin

SAG Life Achievement Award - Jane Fonda

For the unversed, the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, was introduced by host Kristen Bell as a tribute to the city of Los Angeles and the aspirational spirit of the performers who travel there to perform.

