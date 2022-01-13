SAG Awards 2022 complete nominations list: Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Squid Game, Succession among top nominees

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAGAWARDS SAG Awards 2022

For the second year in a row, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took to its Instagram page to announce this year's nominees, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens doing the honours. The awards will be announced on February 27. Netflix's blockbuster original show 'Squid Game' has made history at the SAG Awards by becoming the first non-English-language (and first Korean) series to score a nomination.

Another headline-maker in the nominations announced on Wednesday was 'Yellowstone', the Kevin Costner-led blockbuster series now in its fourth season. After being ignored by all major awards events in its three previous seasons, 'Yellowstone' picked up a nomination in the company of 'Succession', 'The Morning Show' and 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

Among films, Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci', and Jane Campion's 'Power of the Dog' led all films with three nominations each. 'Power of the Dog', which has benefited from a big awards push from Netflix, according to Variety', failed to capture a best ensemble nomination.

Stars such Will Smith ('King Richard'), Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci'), Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'), Jeremy Strong ('Succession') and Jennifer Anniston ('The Morning Show') find themselves among the nominations.

See the full list of 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick Tick Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominski Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominski Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game”