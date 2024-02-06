Ryan Reynolds revives Randall Park from 'The Office' | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently recreated the role of Randall Park from 'The Office' and the netizens couldn't just stop laughing. The makers of his upcoming film 'IF' shared a behind-the-scenes clip and it looked more fun. The video is now going viral on social media. In the clip when Ryan Reynolds becomes comfortable and starts talking, he is interrupted by Park, who sits in the director John Krasinski's chair and introduces himself himself as Reynolds' co-star.

Ryan Reynold further says You're not John Krasinski. You're Randall Park. John Krasinski is much shorter and less Asian than you are," Reynolds says. "Uh, Ryan, I know it's been a while since we shot but we spent like, four months together. Like, 10-hour days," the star replies. The reference from the teaser is to a joke that first debuted in a season nine episode of the popular sitcom.

The film Imaginary Friends which is in short IF, tells the story of a girl who can see everyone's imaginary friends followed by embarking on a magical adventure to reconnect. Directed, written and co-produced by John Krasinski, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Vince Vaughn, Awkwafina, and Steve Carell. Imaginary Friends is scheduled to be released on May 17 this year.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter gets legal notice for kissing in uniform | Deets inside

Also Read: Raj Thackeray's MNS warns Bollywood against comeback of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam