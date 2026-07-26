Ryan Gosling enters the Marvel universe as Ghost Rider, announcement draws huge cheers at Comic Con 2026

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During Marvel Studios' packed Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic Con, studio chief Kevin Feige confirmed that the actor will lead a standalone Ghost Rider film, with Shawn Levy attached to direct. The project is scheduled to release in 2028.

The announcement was one of the biggest moments of Marvel's presentation, with Gosling walking on stage alongside Feige and Levy to loud cheers from the audience.

A reunion after Star Wars: Starfighter

For Gosling and Levy, Ghost Rider marks another collaboration. The pair recently worked together on Star Wars: Starfighter, which is due in cinemas in May 2027. Addressing fans at Hall H, Levy recalled the overwhelming response to Deadpool & Wolverine, which he had presented at the same venue two years ago.

"I'll never forget that night because I was introduced to the greatest fans," Levy said. Speaking about Gosling, he added that discussions about Ghost Rider began while they were filming Starfighter. "As Ryan started talking about this character, I thought, 'Let's ride.' We'll see you in 2028."

Who is Ghost Rider?

Ghost Rider has been one of Marvel's most enduring supernatural heroes since first appearing in the comics in the 1970s. The best known version of the character is Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stunt rider who makes a deal with the demon Mephisto in an attempt to save his father's life.

The bargain comes at a heavy cost. Johnny becomes the host of the Spirit of Vengeance, transforming into the skull headed rider with a chain weapon and a motorcycle engulfed in flames.

Among his signature abilities is the Penance Stare, a power that forces wrongdoers to relive the pain they have inflicted on others. Combined with superhuman strength and near indestructibility, Ghost Rider has long stood apart from Marvel's more traditional superheroes.

A role with big shoes to fill

Gosling will be the latest actor to portray Ghost Rider on screen. Nicolas Cage previously played Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider (2007) and its sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011). While neither film was a critical success, Cage's take on the fiery antihero has developed a loyal fan following over the years.

After Marvel Studios regained the rights to the character, Ghost Rider returned in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where Gabriel Luna portrayed Robbie Reyes, a different incarnation of the hero. A planned solo series centred on Reyes was announced for Hulu but was eventually shelved before production began.

What's next for Gosling?

The Marvel film is the latest addition to a busy slate for Gosling, who will next be seen in Project Hail Mary before reuniting with Levy for Star Wars: Starfighter. With Ghost Rider now officially in development, Marvel is set to bring one of its most popular supernatural characters back to cinemas for the first time in more than a decade.

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