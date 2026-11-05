Actor-comedian Russell Brand found guilty of raping woman, sexually assaulting 3 others; faces prison sentence

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault following a trial over allegations dating back more than 20 years. Judge Joel Bennathan said on Thursday (November 5) that Brand would receive a prison sentence after the verdict.

Russell Brand found guilty of raping woman, sexually assaulting 3 others

Brand, 51, was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. However, he was acquitted of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

It must be noted that Brand has denied all the allegations during the trial. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London's Metropolitan Police said the verdict reflected the courage and strength of the women who came forward to report their experiences.

Brand also spoke about how the case had affected his personal life and family. He said the allegations and legal proceedings had taken over his life. He said, "My entire life has been consumed by these events, these allegations, these accusations."

Brand's defence team questioned the delay in reporting the alleged incidents. They argued that the women approached the police years after the incidents and only after a 2023 documentary featured anonymous allegations against him.

During his testimony, Brand also said that several of his friends and colleagues had distanced themselves from him. His wife, Laura, attended the court hearings and appeared as a character witness in his defence. However, Brand claimed that none of his friends or colleagues who could provide relevant evidence had agreed to testify on his behalf.

Notably, Brand was cleared of some of the charges against him, as the jury delivered separate verdicts on each allegation after examining the evidence. However, he was found guilty of four offences and is now set to face sentencing.

More about Russell Brand

For the unversed, Russell Brand became popular in the early 2000s through his stand-up comedy performances and television appearances. He also hosted his own BBC radio show. Known for his outspoken humour, he appeared in several Hollywood films, including the 2008 film Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the 2010 comedy musical film Get Him to the Greek.

Brand was also briefly married to pop singer Katy Perry. Brand has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

(With AP Inputs)

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