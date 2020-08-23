Sunday, August 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' first trailer unveiled at DC FanDome. Watch Video

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' first trailer unveiled at DC FanDome. Watch Video

'The Batman' trailer, which introduces Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader was finally released by the makers at virtual convention DC FanDome. Talking about the film Matt Reeves said, 'We will see Batman grow, make mistakes... and be flawed.'

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2020 8:22 IST
Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' first trailer unveiled at DC FanDome. Watch Video
Image Source : SCREEBGRAB/TWITTER/MATTREEVES

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' first trailer unveiled at DC FanDome. Watch Video

The first trailer of the much-hyped upcoming superhero film, The Batman, which introduces Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader was finally released by the makers at virtual convention DC FanDome. Not only this but the director Matt Reeves also shared the teaser trailer along with official logo and other artwork on his Twitter handle. The event also included panels featuring the filmmakers and casts of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'The Suicide Squad' and the Zack Snyder Cut of 'Justice League' and the casts of TV series including 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow,' 'Batwoman,' 'Black Lightning' and 'The Flash.' Sharing the first preview, Matt wrote on Twitter, "Watch #TheBatman DC FanDome Teaser Trailer Now."

While sharing the artwork, he tweeted, "Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee  — see more of #TheBatman at the  #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22!  #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans."

Talking about the film, Reeves, during the panel said, "We will see Batman grow, make mistakes... and be flawed. We also get to see him being the world's greatest detective."

 Like consistently in Gotham City, wrongdoing is spinning out of control, and some evil power is attempting to get to Batman. The story happens around two years into Bruce Wayne's vocation as Batman, a period when he's still only a veiled vigilante. The trailer also had glimpses of Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman, John Turturro as Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. 

Watch The Batman Trailer Here:

As soon as the announcement of the trailer, fans geared up and started sharing their reviews on the social media. Have a look at how #TheBatman became on of the top Twitter trends on Sunday.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X