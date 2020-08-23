Image Source : SCREEBGRAB/TWITTER/MATTREEVES Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' first trailer unveiled at DC FanDome. Watch Video

The first trailer of the much-hyped upcoming superhero film, The Batman, which introduces Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader was finally released by the makers at virtual convention DC FanDome. Not only this but the director Matt Reeves also shared the teaser trailer along with official logo and other artwork on his Twitter handle. The event also included panels featuring the filmmakers and casts of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'The Suicide Squad' and the Zack Snyder Cut of 'Justice League' and the casts of TV series including 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow,' 'Batwoman,' 'Black Lightning' and 'The Flash.' Sharing the first preview, Matt wrote on Twitter, "Watch #TheBatman DC FanDome Teaser Trailer Now."

While sharing the artwork, he tweeted, "Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans."

Watch #TheBatman DC FanDome Teaser Trailer Now https://t.co/hOAsEVxTYg — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 23, 2020

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Talking about the film, Reeves, during the panel said, "We will see Batman grow, make mistakes... and be flawed. We also get to see him being the world's greatest detective."

Like consistently in Gotham City, wrongdoing is spinning out of control, and some evil power is attempting to get to Batman. The story happens around two years into Bruce Wayne's vocation as Batman, a period when he's still only a veiled vigilante. The trailer also had glimpses of Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman, John Turturro as Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Watch The Batman Trailer Here:

As soon as the announcement of the trailer, fans geared up and started sharing their reviews on the social media. Have a look at how #TheBatman became on of the top Twitter trends on Sunday.

I think I've watched that Batman trailer like 10 times already. Still getting chills. — Kahlief “Humorless Disappointment” Adams (@Kahjahkins) August 23, 2020

The Batman trailer is already better than the entirety of Batman vs Superman. — Tony Polanco (@Romudeth) August 23, 2020

i hope Batman keeps getting grimmer and grimmer until he's just wearing a suit made of orphan blood and nails. — Zack Handlen (@zhandlen) August 23, 2020

The fact that movie isn’t close to being done yet and we get a trailer like this...yeah I’m in. Also, Pattinson is going to be a fantastic Batman/Bruce Wayne. Really interested to see what else comes out of this. https://t.co/kWNwSEL9qN — Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) August 23, 2020

We are FINALLY getting a detective Batman movie and I'm so here for it. — Dave Scheidt (@DaveScheidt) August 23, 2020

me: psh who cares about the world-building, it's gotham city, we've seen it a million times before



also me: if you zoom in on the newspapers on the walls in The Batman trailer, you can see that it's most likely Don who is dead, and maybe has something to with a seawall pic.twitter.com/jV0Xh69Jbx — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 23, 2020

Wait is Twitter messing with me or is this really Colin Farrell as Penguin in the Batman trailer? If so this is one of the best transformation makeups I've ever seen? pic.twitter.com/egV9AMgosy — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) August 23, 2020

