Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse flaunts her baby bump | Watch

Twilight star Robert Pattinson is going to become a father. He and his partner Suki Waterhouse are going to become parents soon. The English actress and singer-songwriter herself revealed her pregnancy recently during the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. Suki Waterhouse was performing at that festival. She was wearing an outfit in which her baby bump was clearly visible. A video is also going viral on social media, in which Suki Waterhouse's baby bump is visible.

It is seen in the video that Suki Waterhouse stops for a while in the middle of the performance and then shows her outfit to the fans. Her baby bump is visible in that. In the video she is saying, 'I thought I would wear something sparkling to distract you from what I am going through or what I have just got. Don't know whether it is working or not.' Ever since the video went viral on social media, their fans have had a hard time keeping their calm.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been together for 5 years

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been together for the last five years and now the pregnancy news has truly filled their hearts with joy. Before this official announcement by Suki Waterhouse, a source had told our colleague Economic Times that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are soon going to become parents of their first child. "Suki is very happy and excited. She is enjoying this experience," revealed the source.

For the unversed, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are neither engaged nor married yet. In 2020, a source told 'ET Online' that neither Robert nor Suki are in a hurry to get engaged and they are enjoying their time with each other. Both are not even pressurizing each other for engagement.

