Robert Pattinson reveals why only Suki Waterhouse attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has explained why he did not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, despite his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, being among the hundreds of celebrities who attended the celebrations. The actor revealed that he was busy fulfilling filming commitments for his upcoming film.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3, with hundreds of close family members and friends joining them for the celebrations. English actress and singer Suki Waterhouse was also present on the couple's big day, but her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, was notably absent.

Robert Pattinson explains why he could not attend the wedding

The actor later revealed the reason for his absence in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked why he missed the wedding, Pattinson said he was busy filming The Batman 2.

"I was working! I was shooting Batman. I was shooting Batman this morning," Pattinson said while speaking on the red carpet at the London premiere of The Odyssey, where he was joined by co-stars Matt Damon (Odysseus), Tom Holland (Telemachus), Zendaya (Athena) and Anne Hathaway (Penelope).

He also joked about missing out on the wedding giveaways, saying, "They were giving away free stuff? What did I miss?"

What guests received at the wedding

Following the rehearsal dinner, several celebrities were spotted leaving with mystery gift boxes featuring the initials "TT", representing Taylor and Travis. According to Page Six, each gift box contained a diamond-encrusted champagne flute. Since Suki Waterhouse attended the celebrations, Pattinson jokingly implied that he technically still received the gift.

The Batman 2 to release in 2027

For the unversed, the first movie that was released in 2022 had Robert Pattinson playing Batman (Bruce Wayne). It was the first time he played Batman after only being Gotham City’s vigilante for two years. The movie directed by Matt Reeves has Batman trying to catch the Riddler.

The Batman 2, directed by Matt Reeves, is currently scheduled to release in October 2027. Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the much-anticipated sequel. The film is expected to introduce several new cast members, including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance and Sebastian Koch.

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