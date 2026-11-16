Robert Pattinson officially takes over as James Bond; first look as 007 revealed

Robert Pattinson has officially been named the next James Bond. The actor will take over the iconic role of the British spy in the upcoming 26th film of the franchise. He becomes the seventh actor to play 007 and the first to be cast since Amazon MGM took control of the series.

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond

The announcement was made on Monday, November 16, bringing an end to years of speculation over who would replace Daniel Craig. The franchise has been without a new Bond film since No Time to Die (2021), which ended with the death of Craig's version of the spy. The next instalment will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Reacting to the casting, Pattinson said, as per AP, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said in a statement. "... To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Denis Villeneuve welcomes Robert Pattinson as the new 007

Pattinson's name entered the conversation around the next Bond only recently, after reports emerged that he had screen-tested for the part. Several other actors were also linked to the role, including Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

Director Denis Villeneuve said the casting decision was not easy, given the number of talented contenders. However, he believes Pattinson is the right choice for the character.

"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," Villeneuve said in a statement.

At 40, Pattinson is already an established name in Hollywood. He is currently working on The Batman Part II and has previously been associated with major franchises such as Twilight and Harry Potter. His casting also marks an interesting choice for the role, as the makers were expected to consider a younger actor with a relatively lesser-known profile.

After gaining recognition through Twilight, Pattinson moved towards independent cinema and worked with several acclaimed filmmakers. His credits include Good Time, directed by the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse and Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17. He also received praise for his performance in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey earlier this year.

A new chapter for the James Bond franchise

Pattinson's appointment comes at a significant time for the long-running franchise. Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion. However, the future of Bond remained uncertain until producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson handed over creative control of the character in 2025.

The responsibility of finding the next 007 then went to Amy Pascal, former Sony Pictures chief and producer of the Spider-Man films, and David Heyman, known for producing the Harry Potter and Paddington franchises. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been brought on board to write the screenplay.

This will also be the first Bond film since Dr. No (1962) in which the iconic spy was not personally selected by a member of the Broccoli family. The change has prompted questions among some fans about how Amazon will handle the franchise's legacy.

When was the last Bond film and which actors have played the iconic spy?

The wait for the next film has been unusually long. No Time to Die was released in 2021 after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its principal photography had wrapped in 2019. The upcoming film will therefore mark the longest gap between two Bond instalments in the franchise's history.

Over the decades, the role has been played by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Several actors, including Idris Elba, were also repeatedly linked to the part before Pattinson was announced.

Based on Ian Fleming's novels, the James Bond films have earned more than $7 billion worldwide. No Time to Die alone collected $774 million at the global box office in 2021. Beyond theatrical earnings, the franchise also generates revenue through streaming, video games and brand partnerships, including its association with Aston Martin.

For Craig, playing Bond turned him into a global star, despite initial criticism over his casting as the first blond actor to portray the spy. Pattinson now faces the challenge of making the legendary character his own as the franchise enters a new era.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ:

Was James Bond a real person? The fascinating story behind the world's most famous spy